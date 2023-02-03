 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Mediaone Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore, up 40281.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mediaone Global Entertainment are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore in December 2022 up 40281.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 165.22% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 1700% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Mediaone Global Entertainment
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.69 4.64 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.69 4.64 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.07 -0.27 -0.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.06 0.05
Depreciation 0.34 0.34 1.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.29 3.51 0.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.08 1.00 -1.68
Other Income 0.02 0.02 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.10 1.03 -1.68
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.10 1.02 -1.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.10 1.02 -1.68
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.10 1.02 -1.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.10 1.02 -1.68
Equity Share Capital 14.72 14.72 14.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 0.70 -1.14
Diluted EPS 0.75 0.70 -1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 0.70 -1.14
Diluted EPS 0.75 0.70 -1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited