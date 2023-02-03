Mediaone Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore, up 40281.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore in December 2022 up 40281.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 165.22% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 1700% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Mediaone Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

