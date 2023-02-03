English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mediaone Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore, up 40281.67% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mediaone Global Entertainment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.69 crore in December 2022 up 40281.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 165.22% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 1700% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

    Mediaone Global Entertainment
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.694.640.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.694.640.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.07-0.27-0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.05
    Depreciation0.340.341.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.293.510.44
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.081.00-1.68
    Other Income0.020.02--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.101.03-1.68
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.101.02-1.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.101.02-1.68
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.101.02-1.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.101.02-1.68
    Equity Share Capital14.7214.7214.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.70-1.14
    Diluted EPS0.750.70-1.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.70-1.14
    Diluted EPS0.750.70-1.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited