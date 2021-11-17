Media Matrix Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.00 crore in September 2021 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021 up 2047.06% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021 up 41.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

Media Matrix EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2020.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)