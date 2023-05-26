Media Matrix Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 60% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 1359.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)