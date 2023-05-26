English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Media Matrix Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 60% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Media Matrix Worldwide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in March 2023 up 60% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 1359.09% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Media Matrix Worldwide
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.801.000.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.801.000.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.210.19
    Depreciation0.040.050.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.720.660.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.210.08-0.12
    Other Income0.160.360.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.060.45-0.01
    Interest0.020.020.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.080.43-0.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.080.43-0.01
    Tax0.030.02-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.110.410.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.110.410.01
    Equity Share Capital113.27113.27113.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.00--
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.00--
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Media Matrix #Media Matrix Worldwide #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:08 pm