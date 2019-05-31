Media Matrix Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 15.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Media Matrix Worldwide are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in March 2019 up 15.38% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2019 up 41.13% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019 up 40.54% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2018.
Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.75
|0.75
|0.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.75
|0.75
|0.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.22
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.76
|0.30
|0.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.23
|-0.44
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.24
|-0.37
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.22
|0.24
|-0.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.22
|0.24
|-0.37
|Tax
|-0.06
|0.06
|-0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.18
|-0.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.18
|-0.28
|Equity Share Capital
|113.27
|113.27
|113.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited