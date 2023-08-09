Media Matrix Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, up 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in June 2023 up 7.14% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 35.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Media Matrix EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)