Media Matrix Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.75 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 down 60.62% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 61.76% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

Media Matrix EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)