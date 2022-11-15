Media Matrix Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.61 crore, down 6.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.61 crore in September 2022 down 6.13% from Rs. 197.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 16.7% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 down 3.93% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

Media Matrix EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)