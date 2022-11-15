English
    Media Matrix Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.61 crore, down 6.13% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Media Matrix Worldwide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.61 crore in September 2022 down 6.13% from Rs. 197.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 16.7% from Rs. 0.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.69 crore in September 2022 down 3.93% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

    Media Matrix EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2021.

    Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Media Matrix Worldwide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.61179.35197.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.61179.35197.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods177.68175.54187.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-3.733.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.051.121.34
    Depreciation0.240.440.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.754.023.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.301.960.73
    Other Income0.150.711.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.452.672.37
    Interest1.091.580.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.371.101.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.371.101.79
    Tax0.340.520.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.030.571.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.030.571.04
    Minority Interest-0.25-0.28-0.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.780.290.67
    Equity Share Capital113.27113.27113.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.01
    Diluted EPS----0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.01
    Diluted EPS----0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am