Media Matrix Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 444.05 crore, up 361.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 444.05 crore in September 2020 up 361.71% from Rs. 96.17 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in September 2020 up 446.49% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.98 crore in September 2020 up 533.33% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2019.

Media Matrix EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2019.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)