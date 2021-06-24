MARKET NEWS

Media Matrix Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 248.84 crore, down 30.35% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Media Matrix Worldwide are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.84 crore in March 2021 down 30.35% from Rs. 357.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 99.45% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 down 103.93% from Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2020.

Media Matrix EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2020.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

Media Matrix Worldwide
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations248.84327.63357.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations248.84327.63357.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods109.47461.2673.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks129.48-144.82274.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.370.990.85
Depreciation0.430.440.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses10.035.483.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.934.284.57
Other Income1.190.112.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.744.397.32
Interest-1.560.680.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.813.716.87
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.813.716.87
Tax0.366.51-0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.46-2.806.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.46-2.806.89
Minority Interest-0.421.10--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.04-1.716.89
Equity Share Capital113.27113.27113.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.020.05
Diluted EPS---0.020.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00-0.020.05
Diluted EPS---0.020.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

