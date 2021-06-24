Media Matrix Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 248.84 crore, down 30.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.84 crore in March 2021 down 30.35% from Rs. 357.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 99.45% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 down 103.93% from Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2020.

Media Matrix EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2020.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)