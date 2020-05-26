Media Matrix Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 357.28 crore, down 42.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 357.28 crore in March 2020 down 42.49% from Rs. 621.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2020 up 156.63% from Rs. 2.69 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.89 crore in March 2020 up 117.36% from Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2019.

Media Matrix EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)