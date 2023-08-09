Media Matrix Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.26 crore, up 67.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.26 crore in June 2023 up 67.97% from Rs. 179.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 194.35% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2023 up 43.09% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022.

Media Matrix EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

