    Media Matrix Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.26 crore, up 67.97% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Media Matrix Worldwide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.26 crore in June 2023 up 67.97% from Rs. 179.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2023 up 194.35% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.45 crore in June 2023 up 43.09% from Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022.

    Media Matrix EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

    Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Media Matrix Worldwide
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.26260.44179.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations301.26260.44179.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods340.67245.03175.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-50.91-1.05-3.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.190.921.12
    Depreciation0.140.330.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.4412.964.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.732.241.96
    Other Income0.580.190.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.312.432.67
    Interest2.501.531.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.810.911.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.810.911.10
    Tax0.571.030.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.24-0.130.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.24-0.130.57
    Minority Interest-0.39-0.15-0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.85-0.280.29
    Equity Share Capital113.27113.27113.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.000.01
    Diluted EPS0.01----
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.000.01
    Diluted EPS0.01----
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

