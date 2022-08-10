Media Matrix Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.35 crore, up 133.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.35 crore in June 2022 up 133.6% from Rs. 76.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 1396.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022 up 125.36% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2021.

Media Matrix EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

