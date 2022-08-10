English
    Media Matrix Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.35 crore, up 133.6% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Media Matrix Worldwide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 179.35 crore in June 2022 up 133.6% from Rs. 76.78 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 1396.91% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2022 up 125.36% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2021.

    Media Matrix EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations179.35162.1276.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations179.35162.1276.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods175.54145.0563.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.737.328.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.121.650.98
    Depreciation0.440.440.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.027.443.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.960.230.43
    Other Income0.712.070.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.672.290.95
    Interest1.581.210.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.101.090.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.101.090.47
    Tax0.520.380.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.570.710.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.570.710.06
    Minority Interest-0.28-0.53-0.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.290.180.02
    Equity Share Capital113.27113.27113.27
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.010.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Media Matrix #Media Matrix Worldwide #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
