Media Matrix Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 327.63 crore, up 6.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.63 crore in December 2020 up 6.79% from Rs. 306.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2020 down 149.5% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2020 up 4.32% from Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2019.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)