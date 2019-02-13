Media Matrix Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.30 crore, down 42.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Media Matrix Worldwide are:
Net Sales at Rs 134.30 crore in December 2018 down 42.79% from Rs. 234.74 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 up 130.53% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2018 up 2366.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)
|
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|134.30
|444.03
|234.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|134.30
|444.03
|234.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|585.61
|437.65
|232.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-458.80
|-2.98
|-2.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.43
|2.61
|1.38
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.59
|0.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.70
|4.88
|4.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.92
|1.28
|-1.99
|Other Income
|2.11
|1.03
|1.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.19
|2.30
|-0.87
|Interest
|0.64
|1.88
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.55
|0.42
|-1.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|97.60
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.55
|98.02
|-1.67
|Tax
|0.06
|0.14
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.49
|97.88
|-1.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.49
|97.88
|-1.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.49
|97.88
|-1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|113.27
|113.27
|113.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.86
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.86
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.86
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.86
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited