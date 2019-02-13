Media Matrix Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 134.30 crore, down 42.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.30 crore in December 2018 down 42.79% from Rs. 234.74 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2018 up 130.53% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2018 up 2366.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Media Matrix shares closed at 6.05 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)