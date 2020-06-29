Medi-Caps Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 83.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in March 2020 down 83.98% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 248.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 120% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 11.16 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -39.84% over the last 12 months.