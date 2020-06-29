Medi-Caps Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, down 83.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in March 2020 down 83.98% from Rs. 5.64 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 248.46% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 120% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 11.16 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -39.84% over the last 12 months.
|Medi-Caps
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.90
|1.87
|5.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.35
|Total Income From Operations
|0.90
|1.87
|5.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.19
|1.02
|2.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|2.23
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.86
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|3.10
|1.40
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.10
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.87
|0.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-5.44
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.35
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-5.09
|0.11
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-5.09
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-5.09
|0.11
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-5.09
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-5.09
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-4.22
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-4.22
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-4.22
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-4.22
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:35 am