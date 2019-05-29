Medi-Caps Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, up 0.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in March 2019 up 0.86% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 56.7% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.
Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2018.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 15.03 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Medi-Caps
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.29
|5.74
|5.31
|Other Operating Income
|0.35
|0.22
|0.28
|Total Income From Operations
|5.64
|5.96
|5.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.66
|3.11
|2.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.37
|-0.11
|-0.75
|Power & Fuel
|0.86
|0.86
|0.84
|Employees Cost
|1.40
|1.27
|1.53
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|-0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.84
|0.59
|1.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.15
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.23
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.38
|0.29
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.38
|0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|0.38
|0.29
|Tax
|0.02
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.09
|0.35
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.09
|0.35
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.28
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.28
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.28
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.28
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited