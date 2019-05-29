Medi-Caps Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore, up 0.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.64 crore in March 2019 up 0.86% from Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 56.7% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2019 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2018.

Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2018.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 15.03 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.22% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.