    Medi-Caps Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 30.15% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 30.15% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 139.02% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 240% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Medi-Caps shares closed at 43.18 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.

    Medi-Caps
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.06--
    Other Operating Income----0.01
    Total Income From Operations0.020.060.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.060.05
    Depreciation0.040.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.310.040.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.06-0.13
    Other Income0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.38-0.03-0.12
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.38-0.03-0.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.38-0.03-0.12
    Tax--0.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.38-0.03-0.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.01-0.04
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.38-0.04-0.16
    Equity Share Capital12.4712.4712.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.03-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.03-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.03-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.03-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Medi-Caps #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:22 am

