Medi-Caps Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 30.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 30.15% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 139.02% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 240% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 43.18 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.