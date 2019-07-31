Medi-Caps Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore, down 3.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore in June 2019 down 3.46% from Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2019 down 41.5% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019 down 20% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2018.
Medi-Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2018.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 18.35 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:32 am