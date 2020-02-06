Medi-Caps Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 68.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2019 down 68.62% from Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2019 down 1550.61% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2019 down 1161.7% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 10.10 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.41% returns over the last 6 months and -26.44% over the last 12 months.