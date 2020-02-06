Medi-Caps Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore, down 68.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.87 crore in December 2019 down 68.62% from Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2019 down 1550.61% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2019 down 1161.7% from Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 10.10 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -38.41% returns over the last 6 months and -26.44% over the last 12 months.
|Medi-Caps
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.87
|3.87
|5.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.22
|Total Income From Operations
|1.87
|3.87
|5.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.02
|2.20
|3.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.23
|2.14
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.86
|Employees Cost
|3.10
|0.99
|1.27
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.08
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.87
|1.66
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.44
|-3.20
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.03
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.09
|-3.17
|0.38
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.09
|-3.17
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.09
|-3.17
|0.38
|Tax
|--
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.09
|-3.18
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.09
|-3.18
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.22
|-2.38
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-4.22
|-2.38
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.22
|-2.38
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-4.22
|-2.38
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 6, 2020 11:40 am