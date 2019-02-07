Medi-Caps Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.96 crore, down 1.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.96 crore in December 2018 down 1.9% from Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018 up 168.94% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018 up 42.42% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.
Medi-Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 12.60 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.77% returns over the last 6 months and -52.63% over the last 12 months.
|
|Medi-Caps
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.74
|5.71
|5.94
|Other Operating Income
|0.22
|0.18
|0.14
|Total Income From Operations
|5.96
|5.88
|6.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.11
|2.35
|2.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|0.47
|0.83
|Power & Fuel
|0.86
|0.87
|0.93
|Employees Cost
|1.27
|1.24
|1.06
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.09
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.59
|0.76
|0.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.10
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.12
|0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.11
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.38
|0.11
|0.17
|Tax
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.35
|0.07
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.35
|0.07
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.06
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.06
|0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.06
|0.10
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.06
|0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited