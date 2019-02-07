Medi-Caps Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.96 crore, down 1.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.96 crore in December 2018 down 1.9% from Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018 up 168.94% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018 up 42.42% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

Medi-Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2017.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 12.60 on February 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -30.77% returns over the last 6 months and -52.63% over the last 12 months.