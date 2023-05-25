Medi-Caps Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore, down 39.79% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.57 11.04 17.55 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.57 11.04 17.55 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.85 4.11 7.34 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.11 1.24 -0.82 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.22 1.90 2.18 Depreciation 0.22 0.50 0.39 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.84 2.11 8.43 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 1.17 0.02 Other Income 0.24 0.17 1.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.79 1.34 1.47 Interest 0.00 0.00 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.79 1.34 1.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.79 1.34 1.47 Tax 0.42 2.64 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.38 -1.30 1.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -0.01 -0.04 0.04 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.36 -1.34 1.50 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.36 -1.34 1.50 Equity Share Capital 12.47 12.47 12.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.29 -1.07 1.20 Diluted EPS 0.29 -1.07 1.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.29 -1.07 1.20 Diluted EPS 0.29 -1.07 1.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited