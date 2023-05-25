Medi-Caps Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore, down 39.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore in March 2023 down 39.79% from Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 75.79% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 down 45.7% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.
Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2022.
|Medi-Caps shares closed at 38.16 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and -27.38% over the last 12 months.
|Medi-Caps
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.57
|11.04
|17.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.57
|11.04
|17.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.85
|4.11
|7.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.11
|1.24
|-0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.22
|1.90
|2.18
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.50
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.84
|2.11
|8.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|1.17
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.17
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.79
|1.34
|1.47
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.79
|1.34
|1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.79
|1.34
|1.47
|Tax
|0.42
|2.64
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.38
|-1.30
|1.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.01
|-0.04
|0.04
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.36
|-1.34
|1.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.36
|-1.34
|1.50
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|-1.07
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|-1.07
|1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.29
|-1.07
|1.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.29
|-1.07
|1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited