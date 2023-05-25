English
    Medi-Caps Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore, down 39.79% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:Net Sales at Rs 10.57 crore in March 2023 down 39.79% from Rs. 17.55 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 75.79% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 down 45.7% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022.
    Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2022.Medi-Caps shares closed at 38.16 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and -27.38% over the last 12 months.
    Medi-Caps
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.5711.0417.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.5711.0417.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.854.117.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.111.24-0.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.221.902.18
    Depreciation0.220.500.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.842.118.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.561.170.02
    Other Income0.240.171.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.791.341.47
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.791.341.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.791.341.47
    Tax0.422.640.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.38-1.301.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.01-0.040.04
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.36-1.341.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.36-1.341.50
    Equity Share Capital12.4712.4712.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.29-1.071.20
    Diluted EPS0.29-1.071.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.29-1.071.20
    Diluted EPS0.29-1.071.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am