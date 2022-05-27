Medi-Caps Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.55 crore, up 29.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.55 crore in March 2022 up 29.81% from Rs. 13.52 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022 down 42.64% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 31.11% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2021.

Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2021.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 50.15 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)