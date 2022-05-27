Medi-Caps Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.55 crore, up 29.81% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.55 crore in March 2022 up 29.81% from Rs. 13.52 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022 down 42.64% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 31.11% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2021.
Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.42 in March 2021.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 50.15 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Medi-Caps
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.55
|17.78
|13.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.55
|17.78
|13.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.34
|7.79
|7.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.82
|0.05
|-1.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|1.06
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.18
|1.97
|1.88
|Depreciation
|0.39
|0.47
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.43
|4.58
|2.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|1.87
|2.15
|Other Income
|1.45
|0.21
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.47
|2.08
|2.30
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.47
|2.08
|2.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.47
|2.08
|2.30
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.45
|2.08
|2.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.04
|-0.03
|0.30
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.50
|2.05
|2.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.50
|2.05
|2.61
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|1.64
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|1.20
|1.64
|2.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|1.64
|2.42
|Diluted EPS
|1.20
|1.64
|2.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
