Medi-Caps Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore, down 49.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore in March 2020 down 49.6% from Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020 down 141.8% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 down 118.32% from Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2019.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 11.16 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -39.84% over the last 12 months.
|Medi-Caps
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.79
|8.54
|15.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.35
|Total Income From Operations
|7.79
|8.54
|15.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.05
|4.14
|8.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.54
|2.01
|-1.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1.35
|Employees Cost
|2.13
|4.30
|2.92
|Depreciation
|0.45
|0.48
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.27
|1.88
|2.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.65
|-4.27
|1.85
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.96
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-3.31
|2.27
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.95
|-3.32
|2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.95
|-3.32
|2.26
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.94
|-3.32
|2.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|-3.32
|2.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.94
|-3.32
|2.25
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-2.63
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-2.63
|1.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|-2.63
|1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|-2.63
|1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:31 am