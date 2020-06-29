Medi-Caps Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore, down 49.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.79 crore in March 2020 down 49.6% from Rs. 15.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2020 down 141.8% from Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020 down 118.32% from Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2019.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 11.16 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and -39.84% over the last 12 months.