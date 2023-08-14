Medi-Caps Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore, down 48.53% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.38 10.57 12.17 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.22 Total Income From Operations 6.38 10.57 12.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.70 4.85 5.44 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.24 -1.11 0.70 Power & Fuel -- -- 0.45 Employees Cost 1.79 2.22 1.68 Depreciation 0.45 0.22 0.50 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.38 3.84 3.29 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.18 0.56 0.34 Other Income 0.07 0.24 0.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.11 0.79 0.63 Interest -- 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.11 0.79 0.63 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.11 0.79 0.63 Tax -- 0.42 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.11 0.38 0.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -0.01 -0.04 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.11 0.36 0.59 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.11 0.36 0.59 Equity Share Capital 12.47 12.47 12.47 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.89 0.29 0.48 Diluted EPS -0.89 0.29 0.48 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.89 0.29 0.48 Diluted EPS -0.89 0.29 0.48 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited