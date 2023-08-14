English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Medi-Caps Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore, down 48.53% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:Net Sales at Rs 6.38 crore in June 2023 down 48.53% from Rs. 12.39 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2023 down 289.32% from Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 158.41% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.Medi-Caps shares closed at 43.18 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.01% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.
    Medi-Caps
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.3810.5712.17
    Other Operating Income----0.22
    Total Income From Operations6.3810.5712.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.704.855.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.24-1.110.70
    Power & Fuel----0.45
    Employees Cost1.792.221.68
    Depreciation0.450.220.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.383.843.29
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.180.560.34
    Other Income0.070.240.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.110.790.63
    Interest--0.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.110.790.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.110.790.63
    Tax--0.42--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.110.380.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.01-0.04
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.110.360.59
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.110.360.59
    Equity Share Capital12.4712.4712.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.890.290.48
    Diluted EPS-0.890.290.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.890.290.48
    Diluted EPS-0.890.290.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Medi-Caps #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!