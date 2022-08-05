 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Medi-Caps Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.39 crore, down 28.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.39 crore in June 2022 down 28.05% from Rs. 17.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 82.42% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022 down 69.87% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2021.

Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2021.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 52.55 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.93% returns over the last 6 months and 11.93% over the last 12 months.

Medi-Caps
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 12.17 17.55 17.22
Other Operating Income 0.22 -- --
Total Income From Operations 12.39 17.55 17.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.44 7.34 8.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.70 -0.82 0.59
Power & Fuel 0.45 -- --
Employees Cost 1.68 2.18 1.64
Depreciation 0.50 0.39 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.29 8.43 3.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 0.02 3.16
Other Income 0.30 1.45 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.63 1.47 3.28
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.63 1.47 3.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.63 1.47 3.28
Tax -- 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.63 1.45 3.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.04 0.04 0.07
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.59 1.50 3.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.59 1.50 3.35
Equity Share Capital 12.47 12.47 12.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 1.20 3.20
Diluted EPS 0.48 1.20 3.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.48 1.20 3.20
Diluted EPS 0.48 1.20 3.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Medi-Caps #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.