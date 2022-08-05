Medi-Caps Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.39 crore, down 28.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.39 crore in June 2022 down 28.05% from Rs. 17.22 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 82.42% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022 down 69.87% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2021.
Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2021.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 52.55 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.93% returns over the last 6 months and 11.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Medi-Caps
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.17
|17.55
|17.22
|Other Operating Income
|0.22
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.39
|17.55
|17.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.44
|7.34
|8.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.70
|-0.82
|0.59
|Power & Fuel
|0.45
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.68
|2.18
|1.64
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.39
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.29
|8.43
|3.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.02
|3.16
|Other Income
|0.30
|1.45
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.63
|1.47
|3.28
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.63
|1.47
|3.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.63
|1.47
|3.28
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.63
|1.45
|3.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.04
|0.04
|0.07
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.59
|1.50
|3.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.59
|1.50
|3.35
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|1.20
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|1.20
|3.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.48
|1.20
|3.20
|Diluted EPS
|0.48
|1.20
|3.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited