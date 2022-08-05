Medi-Caps Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.39 crore, down 28.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.39 crore in June 2022 down 28.05% from Rs. 17.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 82.42% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022 down 69.87% from Rs. 3.75 crore in June 2021.

Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2021.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 52.55 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -25.93% returns over the last 6 months and 11.93% over the last 12 months.