Medi-Caps Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore, up 100.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore in June 2019 up 100.16% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019 up 136.44% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019 up 188.19% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2018.

Medi-Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2018.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 18.35 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)