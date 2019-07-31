Medi-Caps Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore, up 100.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.98 crore in June 2019 up 100.16% from Rs. 7.98 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in June 2019 up 136.44% from Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2019 up 188.19% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2018.
Medi-Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2018.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 18.35 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)
|Medi-Caps
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Dec'12
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.78
|15.11
|8.35
|Other Operating Income
|0.20
|0.35
|0.02
|Total Income From Operations
|15.98
|15.46
|8.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.01
|8.14
|4.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.05
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-1.39
|-0.87
|Power & Fuel
|1.13
|1.35
|1.08
|Employees Cost
|2.40
|2.92
|1.28
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.46
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.33
|2.08
|2.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|1.85
|-0.17
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.42
|-1.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|2.27
|-1.54
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.66
|2.26
|-1.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.66
|2.26
|-1.70
|Tax
|0.02
|0.02
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.64
|2.25
|-2.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.64
|2.25
|-2.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.38
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.64
|2.25
|-1.72
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|3.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.60
|1.80
|-5.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.60
|1.60
|-5.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.60
|1.60
|-5.51
|Diluted EPS
|1.60
|1.60
|-5.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.16
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|50.11
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|0.16
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|49.89
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited