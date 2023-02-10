 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Medi-Caps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore, down 37.93% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore in December 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 17.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 165.27% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 down 27.84% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

Medi-Caps
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.04 15.37 17.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.04 15.37 17.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.11 7.65 7.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.24 0.03 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- 1.06
Employees Cost 1.90 1.90 1.97
Depreciation 0.50 0.52 0.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.11 4.02 4.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.17 1.26 1.87
Other Income 0.17 0.90 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.34 2.16 2.08
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.34 2.16 2.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.34 2.16 2.08
Tax 2.64 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.30 2.16 2.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.04 -0.01 -0.03
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.34 2.14 2.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.34 2.14 2.05
Equity Share Capital 12.47 12.47 12.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 1.72 1.64
Diluted EPS -1.07 1.72 1.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.07 1.72 1.64
Diluted EPS -1.07 1.72 1.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited