Medi-Caps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore, down 37.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore in December 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 17.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 165.27% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 down 27.84% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 42.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.84% returns over the last 6 months and -41.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Medi-Caps
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.04
|15.37
|17.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.04
|15.37
|17.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.11
|7.65
|7.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.24
|0.03
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1.06
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|1.90
|1.97
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.52
|0.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.11
|4.02
|4.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.17
|1.26
|1.87
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.90
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.34
|2.16
|2.08
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.34
|2.16
|2.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.34
|2.16
|2.08
|Tax
|2.64
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.30
|2.16
|2.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.04
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.34
|2.14
|2.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.34
|2.14
|2.05
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|1.72
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|1.72
|1.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|1.72
|1.64
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|1.72
|1.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited