Medi-Caps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore, down 37.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore in December 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 17.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 165.27% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 down 27.84% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.