    Earnings

    Medi-Caps Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore, down 37.93% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.04 crore in December 2022 down 37.93% from Rs. 17.78 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 165.27% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2022 down 27.84% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.

    Medi-Caps
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.0415.3717.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.0415.3717.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.117.657.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.240.030.05
    Power & Fuel----1.06
    Employees Cost1.901.901.97
    Depreciation0.500.520.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.114.024.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.171.261.87
    Other Income0.170.900.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.342.162.08
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.342.162.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.342.162.08
    Tax2.64----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.302.162.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.04-0.01-0.03
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.342.142.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.342.142.05
    Equity Share Capital12.4712.4712.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.071.721.64
    Diluted EPS-1.071.721.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.071.721.64
    Diluted EPS-1.071.721.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited