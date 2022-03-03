Medi-Caps Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.78 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.78 crore in December 2021 down 2.09% from Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021 down 38.67% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021 down 32.89% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2020.

Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2020.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 48.85 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)