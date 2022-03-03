Medi-Caps Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.78 crore, down 2.09% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.78 crore in December 2021 down 2.09% from Rs. 18.16 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021 down 38.67% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021 down 32.89% from Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2020.
Medi-Caps EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.64 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2020.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 48.85 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)
|Medi-Caps
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.78
|17.31
|18.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.78
|17.31
|18.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.79
|6.89
|9.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.25
|0.89
|Power & Fuel
|1.06
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.97
|1.91
|1.78
|Depreciation
|0.47
|0.47
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.58
|4.69
|2.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.87
|3.10
|3.32
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.13
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.08
|3.23
|3.43
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.08
|3.23
|3.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.08
|3.23
|3.43
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.08
|3.23
|3.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.03
|-0.04
|-0.09
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.05
|3.19
|3.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.05
|3.19
|3.34
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|2.56
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.64
|2.56
|3.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.64
|2.56
|3.45
|Diluted EPS
|1.64
|2.56
|3.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited