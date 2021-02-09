Medi-Caps Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore, up 112.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore in December 2020 up 112.73% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2020 up 200.76% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2020 up 234.28% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2019.

Medi-Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.63 in December 2019.

Medi-Caps shares closed at 29.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.07% returns over the last 6 months and 202.67% over the last 12 months.