Medi-Caps Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore, up 112.73% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Medi-Caps are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.16 crore in December 2020 up 112.73% from Rs. 8.54 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2020 up 200.76% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in December 2020 up 234.28% from Rs. 2.83 crore in December 2019.
Medi-Caps EPS has increased to Rs. 3.45 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.63 in December 2019.
Medi-Caps shares closed at 29.45 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.07% returns over the last 6 months and 202.67% over the last 12 months.
|Medi-Caps
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.16
|12.03
|13.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.17
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.16
|12.20
|13.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.39
|5.50
|6.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.89
|0.23
|1.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|0.51
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.78
|1.33
|2.20
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.37
|0.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.41
|2.16
|3.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.32
|2.10
|-0.99
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.28
|-1.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.43
|2.38
|-2.24
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.43
|2.38
|-2.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.43
|2.38
|-2.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.43
|2.38
|-2.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.09
|-0.27
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.34
|2.11
|-2.25
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.34
|2.11
|-2.25
|Equity Share Capital
|12.47
|12.47
|12.47
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.45
|2.32
|-1.54
|Diluted EPS
|3.45
|2.32
|-1.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.45
|2.32
|-1.54
|Diluted EPS
|3.45
|2.32
|-1.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited