Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCX reports 2-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 72 cr

Total income increased 55 per cent to Rs 144.53 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 93.27 crore in the same period last year.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday reported over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 71.75 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 35.93 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The average daily turnover trade in commodity futures on the exchange increased 40 per cent to Rs 34,526 crore in Q2 FY2020 from Rs 24,655 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

The average daily turnover in commodity futures increased by 27 per cent to Rs 31,054 crore during April-September from Rs 24,506 crore during the corresponding period of FY2019.

In the first six months, the MCX's markets share in commodity derivative space has increased to 92.87 per cent as against 91.4 per cent in the corresponding period of FY2019.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Multi Commodity Exchange #Results

