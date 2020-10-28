172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|mcx-q2-net-profit-drops-over-18-to-rs-58-55-crore-6031061.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 10:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCX Q2 net profit drops over 18% to Rs 58.55 crore

Net income declined to Rs 137.52 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 144.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Leading commodity bourse MCX on October 28 reported over 18 percent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.55 crore for the second quarter of 2020-21. Its net profit stood at Rs 71.75 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income declined to Rs 137.52 crore in the July-September quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 144.53 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses were at Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 57.12 crore in July-September 2019-20.

MCX offers futures and option trading in both agriculture and non-agricultural commodities. Shares of the company settled lower by 1.87 percent at Rs 1766.10 apiece on BSE on Wednesday.
