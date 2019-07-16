App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

MCX net surges to Rs 43.70 cr

The average daily turnover on the exchange at Rs 27,473 crore, up 12.8 percent, it said July 16.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Multi Commodity Exchange has reported a near 500 percent growth in consolidated net at Rs 43.70 crore for the June quarter despite a lower 30 percent jump in total income at Rs 110.84 crore

The average daily turnover on the exchange at Rs 27,473 crore, up 12.8 percent, it said July 16.

The exchange has successfully converted all its base metal futures contracts into compulsory delivery contracts. Until now, 3,288 tonne of aluminium, 1,370 tonne of zinc and 85.5 tonne of nickel have been delivered through the exchange mechanism.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Multi Commodity Exchange #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.