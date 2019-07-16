MCX net surges to Rs 43.70 cr

The Multi Commodity Exchange has reported a near 500 percent growth in consolidated net at Rs 43.70 crore for the June quarter despite a lower 30 percent jump in total income at Rs 110.84 crore

The average daily turnover on the exchange at Rs 27,473 crore, up 12.8 percent, it said July 16.

The exchange has successfully converted all its base metal futures contracts into compulsory delivery contracts. Until now, 3,288 tonne of aluminium, 1,370 tonne of zinc and 85.5 tonne of nickel have been delivered through the exchange mechanism.