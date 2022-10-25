 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCX India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.20 crore, up 51.2% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.20 crore in September 2022 up 51.2% from Rs. 74.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.18 crore in September 2022 up 88.3% from Rs. 27.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.13 crore in September 2022 up 60.44% from Rs. 43.71 crore in September 2021.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 10.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2021.

MCX India shares closed at 1,369.05 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.71% returns over the last 6 months and -18.15% over the last 12 months.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.20 98.59 74.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 113.20 98.59 74.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.64 18.51 16.96
Depreciation 5.50 5.49 6.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.28 41.05 31.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.78 33.54 19.99
Other Income 19.85 9.75 17.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.63 43.29 37.23
Interest -- 0.06 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.63 43.23 37.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.63 43.23 37.16
Tax 13.45 10.60 9.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.18 32.63 27.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.18 32.63 27.18
Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.05 6.41 5.34
Diluted EPS 10.05 6.41 5.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.05 6.41 5.34
Diluted EPS 10.05 6.41 5.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:44 am
