MCX India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 106.31 crore, up 7.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.31 crore in September 2020 up 7.6% from Rs. 98.80 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.44 crore in September 2020 down 29.16% from Rs. 62.73 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.31 crore in September 2020 down 17.23% from Rs. 83.74 crore in September 2019.

MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.73 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.33 in September 2019.

MCX India shares closed at 1,701.00 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 56.75% returns over the last 6 months and 44.09% over the last 12 months.