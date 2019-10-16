MCX India Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 98.80 crore, up 39.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.80 crore in September 2019 up 39.41% from Rs. 70.87 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.73 crore in September 2019 up 85.32% from Rs. 33.85 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.74 crore in September 2019 up 98.67% from Rs. 42.15 crore in September 2018.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.33 in September 2019 from Rs. 6.66 in September 2018.

MCX India shares closed at 992.45 on October 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.81% returns over the last 6 months and 36.09% over the last 12 months.