MCX India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 114.41 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.41 crore in March 2023 up 19.04% from Rs. 96.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2023 down 57.68% from Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.27 crore in March 2023 down 55.92% from Rs. 59.60 crore in March 2022.

MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.64 in March 2022.

MCX India shares closed at 1,351.40 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.12% returns over the last 6 months and 6.20% over the last 12 months.