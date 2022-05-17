 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCX India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.11 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 96.11 crore in March 2022 up 11.15% from Rs. 86.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2022 down 4.04% from Rs. 29.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.60 crore in March 2022 up 26.65% from Rs. 47.06 crore in March 2021.

MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2021.

MCX India shares closed at 1,178.10 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 96.11 81.17 86.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 96.11 81.17 86.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.48 16.67 14.66
Depreciation 2.53 6.57 6.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.39 33.64 37.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.71 24.29 27.79
Other Income 16.36 16.46 13.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.07 40.75 41.03
Interest 0.07 0.06 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 57.00 40.69 40.98
Exceptional Items -20.43 -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.57 40.69 40.98
Tax 7.86 11.07 11.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.71 29.62 29.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.71 29.62 29.92
Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.64 5.82 5.88
Diluted EPS 5.64 5.82 5.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.64 5.82 5.88
Diluted EPS 5.64 5.82 5.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 17, 2022 10:33 am
