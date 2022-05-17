MCX India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 96.11 crore, up 11.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.11 crore in March 2022 up 11.15% from Rs. 86.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.71 crore in March 2022 down 4.04% from Rs. 29.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.60 crore in March 2022 up 26.65% from Rs. 47.06 crore in March 2021.

MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2021.

MCX India shares closed at 1,178.10 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)