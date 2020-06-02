MCX India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104.59 crore, up 33.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.59 crore in March 2020 up 33.34% from Rs. 78.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.15 crore in March 2020 down 2.19% from Rs. 58.43 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.22 crore in March 2020 up 19.2% from Rs. 52.20 crore in March 2019.

MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.49 in March 2019.

MCX India shares closed at 1,301.65 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.91% returns over the last 6 months and 58.44% over the last 12 months.