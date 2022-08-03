 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCX India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.59 crore, up 27% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.59 crore in June 2022 up 27% from Rs. 77.63 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.63 crore in June 2022 down 1% from Rs. 32.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.78 crore in June 2022 down 4.69% from Rs. 51.18 crore in June 2021.

MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.48 in June 2021.

MCX India shares closed at 1,320.05 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.34% returns over the last 6 months and -17.08% over the last 12 months.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.59 96.11 77.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.59 96.11 77.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.51 14.48 17.00
Depreciation 5.49 2.53 6.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.05 38.39 32.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.54 40.71 21.23
Other Income 9.75 16.36 23.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.29 57.07 44.62
Interest 0.06 0.07 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.23 57.00 44.56
Exceptional Items -- -20.43 --
P/L Before Tax 43.23 36.57 44.56
Tax 10.60 7.86 11.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.63 28.71 32.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.63 28.71 32.96
Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.41 5.64 6.48
Diluted EPS 6.41 5.64 6.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.41 5.64 6.48
Diluted EPS 6.41 5.64 6.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:00 am
