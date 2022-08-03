English
    MCX India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.59 crore, up 27% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.59 crore in June 2022 up 27% from Rs. 77.63 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.63 crore in June 2022 down 1% from Rs. 32.96 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.78 crore in June 2022 down 4.69% from Rs. 51.18 crore in June 2021.

    MCX India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.48 in June 2021.

    MCX India shares closed at 1,320.05 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.34% returns over the last 6 months and -17.08% over the last 12 months.

    Multi Commodity Exchange of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.5996.1177.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.5996.1177.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.5114.4817.00
    Depreciation5.492.536.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.0538.3932.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.5440.7121.23
    Other Income9.7516.3623.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.2957.0744.62
    Interest0.060.070.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.2357.0044.56
    Exceptional Items---20.43--
    P/L Before Tax43.2336.5744.56
    Tax10.607.8611.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.6328.7132.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.6328.7132.96
    Equity Share Capital51.0051.0051.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.415.646.48
    Diluted EPS6.415.646.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.415.646.48
    Diluted EPS6.415.646.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:00 am
