MCX India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 78.79 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.79 crore in June 2019 up 8.12% from Rs. 72.87 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.21 crore in June 2019 up 551.7% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.03 crore in June 2019 up 50.67% from Rs. 35.86 crore in June 2018.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.90 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.21 in June 2018.

MCX India shares closed at 819.00 on July 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given 8.88% returns over the last 6 months and 5.07% over the last 12 months.