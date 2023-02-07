MCX India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore in December 2022 up 51.57% from Rs. 81.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.88 crore in December 2022 up 14.38% from Rs. 29.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.83 crore in December 2022 down 1.04% from Rs. 47.32 crore in December 2021.