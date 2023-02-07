 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MCX India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore, up 51.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Multi Commodity Exchange of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.03 crore in December 2022 up 51.57% from Rs. 81.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.88 crore in December 2022 up 14.38% from Rs. 29.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.83 crore in December 2022 down 1.04% from Rs. 47.32 crore in December 2021.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 123.03 113.20 81.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 123.03 113.20 81.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.47 18.64 16.67
Depreciation 3.97 5.50 6.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.81 44.28 33.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.78 44.78 24.29
Other Income 21.08 19.85 16.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.86 64.63 40.75
Interest 0.06 -- 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.80 64.63 40.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.80 64.63 40.69
Tax 8.92 13.45 11.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.88 51.18 29.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.88 51.18 29.62
Equity Share Capital 51.00 51.00 51.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.66 10.05 5.82
Diluted EPS 6.66 10.05 5.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.66 10.05 5.82
Diluted EPS 6.66 10.05 5.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
