MCX India Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 88.95 crore, up 0.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.95 crore in December 2020 up 0.77% from Rs. 88.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.41 crore in December 2020 up 30.9% from Rs. 48.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.02 crore in December 2020 up 14.8% from Rs. 56.64 crore in December 2019.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.52 in December 2019.

MCX India shares closed at 1,680.25 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.00% returns over the last 6 months and 20.02% over the last 12 months.