MCX India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 76.17 crore, up 24.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.17 crore in December 2018 up 24.93% from Rs. 60.97 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.06 crore in December 2018 up 113.82% from Rs. 17.80 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.74 crore in December 2018 up 74.7% from Rs. 27.90 crore in December 2017.

MCX India EPS has increased to Rs. 7.48 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.50 in December 2017.

MCX India shares closed at 758.65 on January 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.67% returns over the last 6 months and -18.46% over the last 12 months.